CORNWOOD 2nd XI were knocked off the top of the C Division West by a three-wicket defeat against Brixham.
The Wood, previously unbeaten in four starts, have dropped back to second behind Ashburton, whose win over Paignton 2nd XI preserved their unbeaten record.
Cornwood always had plenty to do after dipping to 34 for six under early pressure from Brad McKee (3-35) and Rhys Dallow (3-30).
Craig Harris (41) and acting captain Jason Hall (24) dug in for a stand of 48 that staved off total collapse.
Once Lee Upham (4-39) broke the stand by dismissing Harris, it was downhill all the way to 121 all out.
Brixham did not have it all their own way on the way to victory – Josiah Caunter (4-20) made sure of that – and at 76 for five there were nails being chewed.
Mohammed Shaikh did a thoroughly professional job of seeing Brixham the rest of the way with a cautious 30 not out.
