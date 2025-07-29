CORNWOOD 2nd XI were made to work every step of the way for the three-wicket win at Chudleigh that keeps them top of the C West table.
It looked like Cornwood had done the hard work before tea by bowling out Chudleigh for 142.
And when Cornwood were 92 for two in reply, the result appeared to be a formality. A batting collapse to 119 for six changed the complexion of the game.
Josh Goodliffe and Will Sharp repaired the damage with a modest stand of 21 that left three to win and 10 overs to get them. It was mission accomplished.
The Wood retain a four-point lead over Ashburton at the top of the division with just one promotion place.
With five games to go there remains everything to play for – and Cornwood skipper Robin Dart does not mind at all.
“The jeopardy of a loss keeps things interesting,” said Dart, whose team have had a succession of promotion near misses.
“After previous seasons where the run-ins have been dead rubbers, this is the situation we want to be in” playing meaningful cricket.”
A patient 42 from Rob Clarke off 78 balls was Chudleigh’s top score. Next best were 23 extras.
Sharp (2-17) removed the threat of Will Heather cheaply. In an innings with no stand above 40, wickets fell regularly to Matt Puttock (3-20) and the Caunter brothers with two each.
“I thought we bowled really well, taking key wickets before Chudleigh could hurt us too much,” said Dart. “I thought 142 was under par.”
Dart (32), Harry Woolway (26) and Alex Robinson (20) featured prominently getting Cornwood to 95 for two.
Mike Brown, bowling left-arm spin for Chudleigh, re-set the game by copping five wickets (5-40) one after the other. And with Rob Clarke (9-2-22-0) pressuring from the other end, Cornwood faltered.
“Brown's mysterious spin certainly caused issues, although a few of us brought it on ourselves and found ways to get out,” said Dart.
Goodliffe (16no) and Sharp (15) got Cornwood over the hump.
Meanwhile, any hopes that the Cornwood 1st XI may have fostered about a late push for the Premier Division title were quashed by a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Bradninch & Kentisbeare.
Seven wins on the trot in the Premier Division – the best run of any team in the top-flight – had lifted Cornwood to third in the table, where they trailed Bradninch & Kentisbeare by 21 points.
Cornwood were bowled out for a modest 92 by Bradninch & Kentisbeare, who needed fewer than 15 overs to rattle off the runs.
Defeat dropped Cornwood down to fourth in the table, where they are now 38 points behind the leaders with five games left.
Elliott Staddon, the Cornwood captain, said the painful thing was the way his side were beaten.
“Obviously extremely disappointed by the manner of the loss as we wanted to make a better game of it,” said Staddon.
“We can only look at ourselves and say we were beaten in every area by a better team that deserved it on the day.
“We dust off and look to really enjoy the back end of the season.”
Cornwood’s problems literally started from ball one, which was when opener Chris Parker was cleaned out by Malusi Siboto.
