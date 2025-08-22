FORMER Kingsbridge Community College student Oscar Knight is “very proud” to be taking the next step in his wheelchair basketball career.
The GB men and women squads have been selected for the upcoming International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) European Championships and Oscar has made the cut.
Saravejo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is the destination for the players with the tournament taking place between October 10 and October 18.
“After a stellar performance at the recent U23 World and European Championships, earning bronze and gold respectively”, Oscar Knight is joining up with the men’s squad.
Oscar took on a couple of camps for the selection process, the first of which was in Nottingham.
They then headed for Toronto, Canada, where GB took on the Canadian national team six times and trained nearly every day, multiple times as well.
Two years ago, Team GB took gold at the Euros in the Netherlands, Rotterdam specifically, “and their aim will be to deliver another dominant performance this year” according to British Wheelchair Basketball.
Speaking to the South Hams Gazette, Oscar himself said: “Being selected for a senior team has been one of my biggest goals since I was about 15, and that I’ve made it there has made me feel very proud of myself but also, that I have a very long way to go and lots of things to learn.”
Performance Director Kevin Currell commented, “I can’t wait to see them take to the court and show everyone what they can do and inspire us with the way they play. We want to take our play to another level on the first step to LA 2028.”
LA 2028 being the upcoming Paralympics with games set to take place at the iconic Staples Arena, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, a big shining-star event on the horizon for Oscar and this sport.
