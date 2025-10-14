THERE will be 229 competitors coming to Kingsbridge on the weekend for the annual SUP The Creek paddleboard race.
The Quay and Cattle market carparks will be extremely busy as registration opens at 10:00. A number of the spaces around the skatepark are reserved for the event so please do not leave cars overnight on Friday (see council's notice below and on site).
There will be a catering van for competitors which members of the public can also use and the skatepark/slipway is very much still open but please be considerate of the event in progress.
If you know of anyone who was planning on getting afloat on their boats on Saturday, please make them aware that the estuary will be very busy and to wait for event marshals to signal an all clear between race starts if exiting/entering the Kingsbridge Pontoons. They would also ask if anyone would consider putting buckets over their propellers if they can do so safely this coming week.
All involved would love if people can come down and watch the starts, the paddlers will be starting in line with the Crabshell and paddling toward to head of the Kingsbridge Creek, so it will be a real spectacle to watch the first race turn there before the fleets naturally separate around the courses.
Saturday distance race timings (Kingsbridge) are as follows.
10am-1pm registration, 2:45pm fleets to the water, 3pm-3:06pm 12km course starts, 3:20pm-3:26pm 6km course starts, 3:40pm 1km course starts, 3:50pm expected first finishers and 6pm, all off of the water.
Please be mindful of competitors and event staff on and off the water at these times, proceed with care with minimal wash. LNTM will be issued by the Harbour Master.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.