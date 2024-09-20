THE summer season drew to a close at Kingsbridge Lawn Tennis Club on the annual finals’ day.
Players battled whilst spectators cheered under the beautiful Devon late summer sunshine.
Plate matches and the men’s Singles Cup kickstarted the day and on centre court, it was bright young star Harry Usher up against new member Dave Rayfield. Harry’s mix of force and technique outshone Dave’s steady play to give him a 6-2, 6-1 win.
On the adjacent court, it was octogenarian Sandy Matthew’s turn to demonstrate his tremendous prowess against another newcomer, Mark Pierce. Mark’s quick pace saw him take the first set but Sandy dug into his vast toolbox and levelled it up, before youth prevailed for Mark to seal the deal 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Next up, doubles. Sally Wigg and Jo Jenkins faced the club stalwarts Jane Ryan and Judi Wigg (mum to Sally) for the ladies’ Doubles Cup. It was another clash between experience and youthful energy with the latter winning out, Sally and Jo taking the title by a score of 6-3, 6-1.
A similar story unfolded in the men’s doubles and there was plenty of entertainment for the spectators. Roy Collings and Steve Puckett may have used a variety of shots to sometimes outfox Harry Usher and Andy Woodward, but they were still beaten 6-1, 6-1.
Sally and Harry were back in action for the finale of the day as they went toe-to-toe in the mixed doubles.
Sal, partnered by Gareth Bewley and Harry, alongside Ruth Derry, put on a match littered with skill, determination and energy- there were fantastic rallies, volleys and clever drop shots galore.
In a tight, tight match to make the club proud, Sal and Gareth took the first set at 7-5, before Ruth and Harry hit back to level it up at one set apiece. They then continued on to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 and claim the title
Next door, Lin Tucker and Andy Woodward faced Jo Jenkins and George Mattheson in the mixed plate. This was another great doubles match in which Jo and George prevailed to win the plate 6-2, 7-5.
Paul Carpenter handed trophies out to the winners with the special award for the Most Improved Player of the Year going to the always enthusiastic Peter Osbourne. The biggest prize of them all goes to the club itself for being such a great place to play tennis.
If you are interested in playing tennis, the club welcomes players of all levels with opportunities for all. Coaching, rusty rackets, club sessions or competitive Devon league, come and play. They are based just off Ebrington Street, check them out or book a court at www.kingsbridgetennis.uk, call 0843 289 4041 or email [email protected].