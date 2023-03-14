This “haven” for sale sits on the river and has a private quay, as well as waterside views.
Tides Reach, in Newton Ferrers, was built in the 1950s on the banks of the Yealm Estuary, and has not been on the market since 1967 - more than 50 years ago.
The Yealm Estuary is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a Special Area of Conservation.
On the ground floor of the property, there are two bedrooms, a workshop, a WC and a storage area.
Moving upstairs, there is a large sitting room with a stone open fireplace and wooden mantel, as well as French doors to a balcony overlooking the estuary.
Also on this level is a dining room, a kitchen with its own larder, a bedroom with “magnificent” views and a family bathroom.
On the top floor of the property is a recently refurbished self-contained apartment, made up of a kitchen/sitting room, a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a garage and a Juliet balcony with glazed balustrading.
Outside, there is a terraced garden leading down to a boat store beside a private quay and slip.
The property is being sold by Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £1,750,000.
Jane Devonshire of Luscombe Maye commented: “Built in the 1950s, the property sits in an enviable south facing location on the banks of the glorious Yealm Estuary; an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Special Area of Conservation.
“A haven for any water sport enthusiast looking to explore the river, breath-taking coastline or paddle across to the twin village of Noss Mayo to one of the two pubs.
“From Tides Reach, it is a gentle stroll along the river to the heart of Newton Ferrers with its pub, shops and Yacht Club.”