This “immaculate” cottage for sale sits on the waterfront and has “glorious” views over the Estuary.
Sailmakers Cottage, in Salcombe, is a period cottage which is Grade II listed and has been renovated throughout.
The cottage sits on the Victoria Quay, meaning it has views over the water and easy access to the coast.
Entering the property, the ground floor is made up of a large open-plan kitchen, living room and dining area, as well as a utility room and WC.
Across the first and second floors, there are three bedrooms, all of which benefit from en-suite bathrooms and built-in storage.
Two of the bedrooms also have “glorious” views across the quay and towards Snapes Point.
Outside, there is an enclosed courtyard garden which also offers far-reaching views of the quay, while shared with the neighbouring properties is a running mooring.
The property is for sale with Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £1,300,000.
The agent commented: “An immaculate three double bedroom cottage situated on the waterfront with glorious Estuary views, a shared running mooring and the amenities of the town on your doorstep.
“The location of Sailmakers Cottage is very special, located right on the waterfront with the amenities of the town just a stones throw from your front door. Salcombe offers a variety of cafes, pubs, galleries and shops together with the ferries running from Normandy pontoon to the golden beaches of South Sands and Mill Bay. The estuary is a haven for water sports offering safe and sheltered waters for sailors or paddleboarders alike.”