Live in a former monastery with this converted home for sale sitting in 80 acres of land.
Vespers, in Woodleigh, sits in a converted Trappist monastery which is now a Grade II listed development.
Upon entering the home, a grand entrance hall includes high ceilings and leads to a principal reception room featuring a Portland stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove.
The adjoining open-plan kitchen and dining room is fitted with a range of Miele appliances, including two ovens, gas and induction hobs, steam oven, microwave, warming drawer, and dishwasher, along with Amana refrigeration and wine storage.
Arched doors lead onto a south-west facing balcony, while also on this floor is a cloakroom with shower and a large coat cupboard.
A Grade II listed granite staircase leads to the upper level, where a dual-level bedroom/study is currently arranged as a home office with a mezzanine.
The lower ground floor houses the principal suite, offering direct garden access, a dressing room, and an en suite bathroom.
There are two further double bedrooms on this floor, one en suite, in addition to a family shower room.
Externally, the property enjoys a private south west facing terrace, allocated parking, and a garage with mezzanine storage. Residents have exclusive access to the leisure complex, which includes a large swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, gym, weights room, and communal tennis courts.
The property is on the market with Savills for a guide price of £875,000.
Greg Crosse is marketing the property for Savills Exeter and commented: “Vespers is an exceptional four bedroom home within a prestigious Grade II listed development of just eight homes. The quality of the conversion is second to none, with the history and character of the original monastery beautifully retained. The stylish accommodation is light and bright, thanks to its south west facing position, and opens up to a wonderful private terrace for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
“The facilities on offer to residents are really impressive, particularly the pool complex situated within the original chapel, which is an outstanding space, plus residents also have access to the surrounding 80 acres of private estate grounds. All in all, this sale represents a unique lifestyle opportunity.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.