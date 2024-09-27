If you’re selling your home, you may be hoping to get your property off the market as quickly as you can.
According to quick sale company Good Move, most homes in the UK remain on the market for an average of four to six months, but there are some tips that could stop your property from being overlooked.
Property expert Nima Ghasri from Good Move has shared his top reasons why your home isn’t selling as quickly as you want it to.
Low quality imagery
Whilst it can be tempting to use a high-quality phone camera to create images for your property, I’d highly recommended investing in professional shots. This is the first thing any prospective buyer sees, and it would be naive to ignore the impact of these shots.
Nightmare neighbours
If you’re living with nightmare neighbours, which may even contribute to your reason for moving, it can be difficult to manage, especially if they’re unexpectedly difficult when you’re trying to sort viewings. Have a civilised conversation and ask if they could kindly adjust their behaviour whilst you’re showing people around. I also appreciate that this can be easier said than done!
Smell
You can easily become accustomed to the scent of your own home, you become less aware over time, like a perfume or aftershave which you become accustomed to, not noticeable to you but highly noticeable to anyone else. Ask family members or friends for honest feedback about the smell of your home when you are looking to sell.
Unrealistic pricing
The property market can be volatile, but you still need to be realistic with your pricing. By pricing your property too high, you are not going to be able to sell if you have an unrealistic expectation. It is always best to seek a professional valuation.
Damp and mould
Not only is damp and mould unsightly, but it can have an impact on health too. That aside, it can be hugely damaging to a property and may need expensive professional treatment.
Nima also added: “There can be a variety of reasons why a home isn’t selling and there are varying circumstances across all house sales, but these basics cannot be ignored.”