This period cottage for sale has “timeless charm” with plenty of period features and overlooks the nearby stream.
The cottage, in South Pool, is Grade II listed and dates back to the 18th century, having originally been one of a row of four stone-built thatched cottages.
The row was renovated in the 20th century and converted from four homes into three, one of which is the old post cottage.
Entering the property, there is a “quaint” porch leading into a fitted kitchen, which incorporates a dining area, and beyond this is a sitting room with a period fireplace.
Moving upstairs, there are two bedrooms, both of which have views over the village, a family shower room, and a study area on the landing.
To the rear of the property, there is a decked area which overlooks the stream and offers space for seating and outdoor eating.
The property also has public access to an estuary slipway for small boats, and is located close to sandy beaches.
The property is for sale with Signature Spaces By Prunella for a guide price of £365,000.
The agent commented: “Nestled in the picturesque village of South Pool, this enchanting
Grade II listed stone-built thatched cottage exudes timeless charm and character.
“Steeped in history, this beautifully preserved home offers a unique blend of period features and modern comforts.
“This quintessential English cottage is a rare gem, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of South Pool's rich heritage. Perfect for those seeking a tranquil retreat - this home truly is a dream come true.”