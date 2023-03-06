This Victorian home is on the site of an ancient defensive fort and has views over the River Dart.
Paradise Point, in Dartmouth, is positioned on a riverbend facing Dartmouth and Kingswear Castles, where the former Paradise Fort was.
The original building on the site was built in 1402, and was used during the Civil War of the 1600s as a firing point from which to attack Dartmouth Castle.
Paradise Fort was demolished in 1850, when Paradise Point was built, a Flemish yellow brick house with Bathstone dressings and a Welsh slate roof.
The Grade II listed home has been renovated over the past 14 years, while retaining its character and period features.
On the ground floor, there is a reception hall with a Jerusalem stone floor and a curved bookcase with a hidden door to a bathroom.
Further through the house is a kitchen/breakfast room, two reception rooms and an orangery, as well as a dining room with a 1905 mural depicting estuary scenes, while downstairs there is a cellar with a bespoke wine room, utility room, cloakroom and stores.
There is also a cinema room, a snug, and a bar and entertainment room with direct access to the roof terrace.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of a principal bedroom suite with a dressing room and a bathroom, as well as two further double bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms.
On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom, a kitchen, a dining room, a sitting room and a storeroom, providing the opportunity to become a self-contained apartment.
Approaching the house, there is a private driveway with space for up to six vehicles to park, a double garage, and a path down to a private modern jetty and mooring on the river.
A workshop also sits in the grounds, and a planning application has been submitted to create a two storey home office and boat house adjacent to the jetty.
Throughout the grounds, there is a lawn and terraces, containing mature specimen trees and panoramic views.
The property is being sold by Savills for a guide price of £7,250,000.
Tom Bedford, Savills Devon, commented: “Perched proudly in a stunning elevated spot with uninterrupted views of the River Dart, Paradise Point is one-of-a-kind. Grade II listed, this Victorian waterfront home has been painstakingly restored by the current owners to offer incredible interiors, stunning proportions and landscaped gardens. A once in a generation opportunity.”