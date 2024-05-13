This thatched cottage for sale is full of character and sits close to the coastline, with sea views.
Lower Soar Cottage, in Malborough, is Grade II listed and dates back to the 17th century, with 18th and 19th century remodelling.
There are period features throughout the former farmhouse, including the thatched roof, slatestone rubble walls, and a character fireplace.
To the rear of the house, Historic England notes that there is an L-shaped section of wall with a row of eight bee-boles, alcoves intended for bee-keeping, while another exterior wall incorporates a row of pigeon holes.
Entering the property, there is a large sitting room including exposed beams, deep set window sills and a 17th century open stone fireplace with a wood burner.
Also on the ground floor is a kitchen and dining room area which is described as “well-equipped” and has double doors to the sitting room.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, with exposed wooden ceiling beams and period windows, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a sunny garden to the front of the home, while to the rear is a courtyard and to the side is a parking area with a garage.
From the outdoor area, there are open sea views, and the property is close to the Soar Mill Cove coastline.
The property is being sold by Marchand Petit for a guide price of £550,000.
The agent commented: “This superbly presented Grade II listed three bedroomed thatched cottage is close to stunning Soar Mill Cove coastline and the open sea.
“A truly wonderful opportunity to purchase a property full of character and very close to the coast.”