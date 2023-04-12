A new survey has revealed what Brits think are the top things needed to successfully work from home - including getting the kids out of the house.
Topping the list of the survey, which was run by Purplebricks, was super-fast WiFi, with 58 per cent of respondents saying that it is necessary for the ideal working environment.
Second is a reliable, easy-to-use laptop, which more than one in three workers (38 per cent) say is essential.
Looking at the working environment, 37 per cent of respondents say that lots of windows for light are important, as light can help workers focus and regulate sleep.
A priority for nearly as many homeworkers (35 per cent) is a quiet neighbourhood, with loud neighbours or passing cars being likely to cause distractions.
For one in three workers (33 per cent), a dedicated home office space is a priority, with even a desk in a designated corner making a difference. This can help to create a better work-life balance, by physically separating the two.
However, 11 per cent said that a garden office would be essential for them to work from home, meaning that there’s a greater physical separation from your home life.
Having an outdoor space, such as a balcony or a front or rear garden, is a want for 28 per cent of workers, allowing for space to step away from work and have a break.
Similarly, easy access to a green space is a plus for 18 per cent, offering fresh air, exercise, and a break from the screen.
The final thing that homeworkers want is for the kids to be out of the house, with 11 per cent saying that it can be hard to focus if their children are at home during working hours.
Vince Courtney, Chief Sales Officer at Purplebricks, said: “Working from home has become the norm for many employees in the UK. When you do so for a sustained period, it is important to take measures to make life easier for you.
“That could include upgrading your Wi-Fi or laptop/PC or even creating your own home or garden office to create more of a separation between work and home life. It will enable you to focus on your job better with the peace of mind that everything is in order.”