New data from a property sales portal has revealed that the South Hams is one of the UK’s top locations for so-called “affordable” new-build homes.
The research, from Zoopla, explored which parts of the country saw new builds costing less than resale homes.
This comes as data shows that two-thirds of buyers either actively want a new build or would consider buying new.
The South Hams ranks seventh in Zoopla’s top 10 locations with the best value new-build homes.
In the region, the median price of a three bedroom new build home is £350,000, while for a resale home the median price is £375,000, meaning it is seven per cent cheaper on average to buy a new build home.
Zoopla said: “There’s often a perception that new-build homes are more expensive than resale properties.
“But our latest data shows there are many parts of the country where new builds are cheaper than resale homes.
“And that’s without even thinking about all the other money-saving benefits of new-builds, from buying schemes and special incentives to energy efficiency and long-term warranties.
“The South West is excellent value for money for new build homes, being cheaper on average than resale homes in seven local areas.
“In Devon, three bed new builds cost £25,000 less on average than three bed resale homes in South Hams and £10,000 less in the laid-back surf region of North Devon.