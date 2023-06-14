This “impressive” art deco home for sale was regularly visited by Agatha Christie and comes with far-reaching sea views.
Penhill House and Penhill Chase, in Brixham, is believed to have once been owned by Agatha Christie’s accountant, with the novelist being a regular visitor to the home.
The house has been restored in recent years, retaining period features as well as the character of the home.
On the ground floor, there is a dual aspect dining room with French doors to a terrace, a games room with a feature circular bay window, and an “exquisite” semi-circular bay window and a circular feature seating area, with views over the grounds to Man Sands Beach and the sea.
The kitchen and breakfast room features the home’s original butler’s bell, as well as integrated appliances and further doors to the terrace.
Also on the ground floor are a utility room and a cloakroom, plus a spiral staircase to an office space on the lower ground floor.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom has a semi-circular feature bay window and doors to a sea-view balcony, as well as an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.
There are a further three double bedrooms on this level, all of which have en-suite bathrooms and two of which have a balcony or roof terrace.
In the grounds of Penhill House is a detached bungalow, Penhill Chase, which is currently used as a holiday let.
The bungalow comprises a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen, four bedrooms, a family bathroom, a shower and a cloakroom.
The grounds span more than 16 acres, including a wrap-around terrace for al-fresco dining, a landscaped formal garden, and a tennis court.
There is also a stable block, a barn, and paddocks beyond.
The property is being sold by estate agent Savills for a price of £3,450,000.
Amy Hart, of Savills, commented: “What I love about this house is that you get the rolling countryside, the beautiful blue sea and a stunning house all in one package!”