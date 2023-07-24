This traditional character home for sale is surrounded by National Trust land and has “uninterrupted” sea views.
Mount Pleasant, in Ringmore, is a Grade II listed cottage which dates back to the 17th century and was extensively renovated in 2009.
The house is a ten-minute walk from the beach and has “stunning” sea views from the garden.
Entering the property is a slate-floored hall with a utility room and shower, and a door through to a country-style kitchen and breakfast room, which includes an electric Aga cooker.
A cross passage leads into what was once a barn and is now a large lounge/dining room, with an open fireplace and slate hearth at one end.
There are two staircases to the first floor, one being of an historic turret-style and the other being an oak staircase.
On this level, there are four double bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which has a roll-top bath.
Outside, the gardens wrap around the house, with a lawn to the rear, as well as a paved patio with a sunken pond.
There is also an orchard with traditional Cornish and Devon apple trees, two timber sheds and a timber chalet, which is currently used as a gym and studio.
From the garden, there are uninterrupted views over the National Trust land to the Atlantic Ocean, reaching as far out as Eddystone Lighthouse.
To the front of the property is a stone-built outbuilding and a cobbled parking area, while the cottage itself is adorned with climbing roses.
The property is being sold by estate agents Luscombe Maye for a price of £1,200,000.
The agent said: “Rich in traditional character, this sensationally positioned Grade II listed home makes an instant impression, with its charming rose-clad façade, beautiful gardens and tranquil outlooks.
“Surrounded by National Trust land and nestled on the edge of the popular village of Ringmore, the property is down a no through road, a mere ten minute stroll to the beach and enjoys stunning views to the sea from the elevated rear garden.”