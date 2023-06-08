This cocktail bar for sale is “highly profitable” and sits in a picturesque riverside position.
Bar 1620, in Dartmouth, is a “stone’s throw” from the River Dart and has an al-fresco bar and seating area on the riverside.
The building was originally the old post sorting office, and retains period features such as a vaulted ceiling.
It sits on Hauley Road, named for John Hauley, a licensed privateer who was the mayor of Dartmouth in the 1380s - and was sometimes accused of piracy.
Bar 1620 is best known for its cocktails, but it also offers live music and entertainment and benefits from footflow from nearby businesses.
The bar and lounge area has a capacity of 100 and has a stage for performers, as well as a full audio-visual system and air conditioning.
There is also an “impressive” bar servery with a cocktail station, an ancillary store room, preparation area and kitchen, and customer cloakrooms.
The business qualifies for 100 per cent business rate relief, with a weekly rent of £230 and annual sales of £249,609 excluding VAT.
The property is being sold by estate agent Everett Masson & Furby for a leasehold price of £99,500.
The agent described the property as a “stunning bar (free of tie), renowned for cocktails, also offering live music/entertainment, proving a popular destination business.
“[It is] a fantastic business opportunity to acquire a thriving renowned business which still offers further opportunities, popular with local residents, second home owners and holiday makers.”