An incredible 'time warp' 1970s home with original patterned wallpaper, lino and apricot tiles has gone on the market - for £1million.
The four bedroom property was originally built in the seventies and has been with the same owners for almost 40 years.
The house is described as being "ready for modernisation" but some 70s fans may want to leave the decor exactly as it is.
The home has generous corner plot which enjoys estuary views in Salcombe.
The bathroom has stunning green and pink tiles and wallpaper while kitchen has dark brown lino flooring.
Estate agents Luscombe Maye said: "The Old Orchard was originally built in the 1970s and since 1984 the house has remained in the ownership of the same family.
"This commanding corner plot, between Devon Road and Herbert Road, is afforded privacy and screening by the mature gardens and there are delightful Estuary views from a number of rooms throughout the house.
"Maintained in good condition, this detached property has good sized family accommodation, with a delightful, double aspect sitting room enjoying water views together with an adjacent library area, a separate kitchen/dining room, a large utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor."
Two of the bedrooms also enjoy Estuary views, and the property sits a "short walk away" from the local shop and the centre of town.
The listing added: "The house will make a charming permanent home or holiday home for its new owner."