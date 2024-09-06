As autumn unfolds and the nights get dark earlier, you may be thinking about how to give your home a seasonal feel.
According to interior experts at Tapi, searches for 'autumn décor' are up by +2,408 per cent in the past three months.
The trends experts at Tapi have compiled a list of five top tips on how to add cosiness to your home on a budget, from adding mood lighting to mixing up the textures in your home.
Johanna Constantinou, trends expert at Tapi, said: “With the autumnal months drawing in, many of us may be spending more time in our homes and craving the need to cosy up our space with the changing seasons.
“From simply switching your cushion covers for more autumnal fabrics to adding the pumpkin spice candle to your hallway for the real seasonal scents, there are plenty of ways to adapt your home this season on a budget. B
“Choosing suitable flooring can also be a great way to add that additional touch of comfort to your home. Softer types of flooring, such as carpets, are a great choice to help create a warm and inviting space.
“Not only that, but carpet can also provide insulation when fitted with the right underlay, to help save money on energy. Alternatively, if you have wooden floors, adding a rug can be a great way to add that cosy feeling.”
1. Place candles around your home
Placing candles around your home adds a warm light, perfect for rainy autumn days. There is a sheer abundance of inexpensive candles in all scents and colours. Choosing neutral tones will help in adding that extra cosiness to your home. Picking candles with earthy scents, such as sandalwood or lavender, can add a calming and luxurious feel to your home for those chilly evenings.
2. Add mood lighting with fairy lights
Opt for fairy lights with warmer tones to add the perfect, warming feel to any room. Additionally, if they’re solar-powered, they can be recharged in the light near a window during the day – an inexpensive addition to your home.
3. Mix up textiles
Stocking up on blankets is a must! Adding textured cushions in warm, neutral tones provides an even more welcoming feel. If you’re on a budget, both cushions and blankets can often be purchased second-hand in charity shops – and you can often find unique pieces to suit your style. Also, keep an eye out for sale items you might like that match your current décor.
4. Add lots of plants
Sticking with natural decorations, plants are a must-have. Not only do they increase the quality of air in your home, but they also add a pop of greenery and homey feel to any space. Check for specific care instructions before buying, as some plants may prefer a shady spot whereas others require full sunshine.
Texture is the key finishing touch if you want to achieve bringing the outdoors in. It connects the rough with the smooth, adds contrast to colours and builds visually pleasing layers throughout. Use a range of fabrics, work with wood, metal and tiles, and create accents with mood lighting and mirrors to complete the look.
5. Decorate your walls with pictures
If you’re staring at a blank wall when sitting on the sofa, then it is time for a change. Add your own photos and paintings to your gallery. If you’re wanting to add picture frames, take a look at inexpensive wooden options. Or, you could mix-match your finds from a charity store. Another option is to teach yourself to macrame a boho-style wall hanger to add some dynamic decoration to your wall. You will find dozens of instructions videos online and could spend rainy days working on your new wall piece.