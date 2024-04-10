This former rectory for sale is hundreds of years old and has “extensive” rural views.
Old Glebe, in Easton, is Grade II listed and is thought to date back as far as 1274, making it 750 years old.
The original part of Old Glebe housed the workmen who were building St Lawrence Church, and became the home of the church’s first rector once it was complete.
The property was in use as a rectory until the 1950s, being split into two apartments in the 1970s, and later being converted back into one property.
A multi-paned front door opens into an entrance hall with a wood block floor and a feature wood-burning stove.
The hall leads to a galleried reception hall, currently being used as a music room and a reception space with a reading corner.
The traditional drawing room features a marble fireplace, sash windows with original oak shutters, and oak flooring.
Across the hall, original flagstone flooring leads through to the kitchen, which includes integrated appliances and an oil-fired AGA cooker.
Completing the ground floor, there is a study, a cloakroom, a utility room and a storage space.
An oak staircase leads to the galleried landing, with a master bedroom that has views over the grounds and valley.
There are a further three bedrooms on this level, as well as two bathrooms and a balcony.
Outside, there is a formal front garden with views over the countryside, and stone steps up to an orchard.
Beyond this is Goodwill Wood, made up of two acres of mature woodland and wild flowers.
The property is being sold by Luscombe Maye for a price of £1,200,000.
The agent commented: “Coming to market for the first time in some 25 years, this charming Grade II Listed former rectory dates back to as early as 1274 and retains a wealth of period features throughout.
“Situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Old Glebe enjoys a tranquil location with extensive rural views.”