This historic former mill house for sale sits in its own valley and is just minutes from the beach.
Hanger Mill, which sits near North Sands in Salcombe, dates back to 1760 and is Grade II listed, with many original features still remaining.
Period features of the property include a wide stone fireplace, a canopy over the entrance, window seats and pegged roof timbers.
The ground floor is bright and airy, with large rooms including a sitting room, a dining hall, a kitchen and breakfast room and a conservatory, which incorporates a naturally occurring stone wall.
Also on this level are a utility room, a downstairs cloakroom, and a larder off the kitchen area.
Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a balcony, a second bedroom with an en-suite, and two further bedrooms plus a bathroom on the first floor, while on the second floor there is an additional bedroom and bathroom.
Outside, the gardens include lawned areas, shrubs, woodland, an orchard and a stream along the boundary, as well as a leat which would have steered water to the mill wheel.
In the grounds, there is also a greenhouse, a footpath and bridleway, and various seating areas.
The property is being sold by estate agents Luscombe Maye for a price of £2,250,000.
Theo Spink of Luscombe Maye, commented: “This is one of the most unusual properties to come to the market in Salcombe in years.
“It is almost unheard of to find such a glorious period farmhouse, sitting in its own valley, yet within a few minutes of a wonderful sandy beach on the Salcombe Estuary!
“It is also beautifully presented. The gorgeous grounds are well maintained and the house itself has been lovingly cared for by the current owners.
“It would make a fabulous permanent home or indeed a holiday home (with rental potential as well if required), so the property is totally flexible.”