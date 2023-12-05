Looking to buy a new home or to expand your property portfolio? It’s worth checking out what is available via auction.
From Grade II listed buildings to mixed use properties, there are plenty of options to consider.
Here are some of the properties up for auction in the South Hams at the moment.
Paradise Place, Brixham - £140,000
This former shell store for sale is in the centre of the Brixham, close to the harbour, and requires complete refurbishment.
The property comes with permission for conversion into a ground floor drinks establishment and a three-bedroom maisonette set over three storeys.
The building goes to online auction from 1pm on Monday 11 December until Wednesday 13 December.
Preston Down Road, Paignton - £220,000
This semi-detached building is approximately half a mile from Preston Beach and has the potential to be converted into separate flats or a family home.
Inside, there are currently two living rooms, a sitting room, four bedrooms, four shower rooms and two kitchens.
The property is for sale by public auction on Thursday 7 December.
Waltacre, Yealmpton - £250,000
This period detached bungalow is on the market for the first time in 70 years and is on the edge of the village.
There are period features such as picture rails and a fireplace, while the accommodation includes two reception rooms, a kitchen area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a garden of approximately a quarter of an acre, which is mostly laid to lawn, as well as a wooden garage.
The property is for sale via online auction, ending on 14 December at 2pm.
Wallingford Road, Kingsbridge - £320,000
This detached home, called Brookland House, is on the edge of Kingsbridge and spans more than 1,700 square feet.
The property comprises an entrance porch, a sitting room with an open fire and a bay window, an open plan kitchen and dining room, a utility room, four bedrooms, a family bathroom, a study and a shower room.
To the front of the house is a low maintenance garden, while to the rear is parking for two cars.
The property is being sold by online auction, ending on 7 December.
South Town, Dartmouth - £410,000
This terraced home, named Fairholme, is close to the River Dart and is Grade II listed, currently comprising two apartments.
Inside, there is an entrance hall with wood panelling and a mosaic tiled floor, an apartment including a sitting room with sash windows, a bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchen and a utility room, while upstairs is a second apartment with a sitting room, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a utility room.
The property is being sold by online auction, with an end date of Monday 11 December 2023 at 5pm.