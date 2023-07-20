Looking for a new home but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
From shared ownership houses to sea-view apartments, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in and around the South Hams - all costing less than £150,000.
Lister Way, East Allington - £87,200
This end of terrace home is available to buy as a 40 per cent shared ownership property.
Inside, there is a hall, a cloakroom, a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a driveway with a slab path and patio, as well as a shed with raised platform decking.
Flete House, Ermington - £95,000
This apartment sits on the second floor of Flete House, which has parts dating back to the Elizabethan era.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a lounge and dining room with open views, a bathroom and a double bedroom.
The building sits in rolling parkland overlooking the Erme Valley, and includes allocated parking.
Victoria Road, Dartmouth - £100,000
This flat in the centre of Dartmouth is described as “quirky” and “ideal” for a first-time buyer or a buy-to-let investor.
Inside, there is a fitted kitchen, a spacious living room, a bedroom, a shower room and a separate WC.
The property is in need of modernisation throughout and is in a “prime” location.
Barton Way, Dartmouth - £102,000
This end-of-terrace family home is available as a 30 per cent shared ownership property.
The accommodation comprises an open-plan living area, three bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom, a family bathroom and a cloakroom.
Outside, there is a fenced garden to the rear, as well as two allocated parking spaces.
Fore Street, Kingsbridge - £140,000
This top floor flat sits in a Grade II listed building in the heart of Kingsbridge, with views of the Salcombe estuary.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, an open plan living area, a kitchen with an integrated oven and a breakfast bar, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The property is accessed via a communal entrance and is described as “ideal” as a lock up and leave home.