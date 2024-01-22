Thinking of finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre apartments to homes in Grade II listed buildings, there are a variety of properties on the market around the South Hams.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing £190,000 or less.
Fore Street, Dartmouth - £130,000
This ground floor apartment is in a private walled development close to the town centre.
The accommodation comprises a sitting room, a kitchen with integrated appliances, a dial aspect bedroom and a shower room.
There is also parking for residents, as well as a communal garden, with the property being described as “ideal” for a first-time buyer or a holiday home.
Higher Street, Dartmouth - £130,000
This ground floor flat is “ideally located”, being close to the town centre’s facilities.
Inside, there is a lounge, a kitchen and breakfast room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
There are also communal gardens to the rear of the property and views towards Kingswear.
Plymouth Road, Totnes - £130,000
This apartment is on the second floor and benefits from rooftop views over Totnes, being described as the “perfect purchase” for a first-time buyer or as an investment opportunity.
The accommodation comprises a living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room, which has been recently refitted.
The apartment comes with an allocated parking space in a private car park, and lawned communal gardens.
Fore Street, Kingsbridge - £135,000
This first floor apartment sits in a Grade II listed building in the town centre and comes with church garden views.
Inside, there is a living room with high ceilings, a kitchen, two double bedrooms, a shower room and a family bathroom.
The property is described as “ideal” as a first-time buy, a lock-up and leave property, or a holiday let.
Higher Street, Dartmouth - £140,000
This flat sits on the second floor of a purpose-built block of flats in the centre of the town.
The property is made up of a large lounge, a kitchen and breakfast room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
There are also communal gardens to the rear, views towards Kingswear, and an entry phone system.