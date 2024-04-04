Wanting to buy a house or expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From family homes to former shops, there are a variety of properties on the market in the South Hams.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £150,000 or less.
West Charleton Court, Kingsbridge - £80,000
This first floor flat is in the West Charleton Court development and is within walking distance of the village centre.
The property comprises an open plan kitchen and living room with countryside views, a bedroom with built-in storage, and a bathroom.
The flat is described as a “perfect” first time purchase, and includes an off road parking space.
Yeolland Park, Ivybridge - £130,000
This terraced home for sale is a short walk from Ivybridge’s town centre and is described as a “perfect” first-time buy.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a kitchen with an electric oven and hob, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
Externally, there is outside storage space and an allocated parking space, as well as nearby visitor parking.
Fore Street, Kingsbridge - £130,000
This first floor apartment sits in a Grade II listed building in the town centre and comes with church garden views.
Inside, there is a living room with high ceilings, a kitchen, two double bedrooms, a shower room and a family bathroom.
The property is described as “ideal” as a first-time buy, a lock-up and leave property, or a holiday let.
Kimberley Court, Ivybridge - £135,000
This first-floor flat is described as a “rare find” sitting in Ivybridge’s town centre and overlooking the River Erme.
Inside, there is a fitted kitchen, a lounge, two double bedrooms, with the potential to use one as a home office, and a bathroom.
There is allocated parking to the rear of the property, and the countryside is “right outside” the doorstep.
Retreat Close, Kingsbridge - £149,950
This ground floor apartment is close to the town centre and cannot be bought as a second property or holiday let.
The accommodation comprises a sitting room with an electric fire, a kitchen, one bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a shower room.
The property has been newly redecorated throughout, and benefits from communal grounds and residents parking.