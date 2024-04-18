This “fabulous” cottage for sale sits in 14 acres of land and has “stunning” views overlooking the beach.
Millbay Cottage, in Salcombe, is in an elevated position above Mill Bay beach on the Salcombe Estuary.
The cottage dates back to the early 1900s and includes an annexe, as well as a hut with conversion potential.
The kitchen includes integrated appliances, and beyond this are the living and dining areas, both of which have French doors to the terrace.
Completing the ground floor, there is a utility room and a cloakroom, plus access to the rear courtyard.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms with far-reaching views, a shower room and a separate cloakroom.
As well as the main house, there is an annexe with a sitting and dining room, a kitchen, one bedroom, a bathroom, a dressing room and a balcony.
Outside, there is wraparound terrace, formal gardens, and mature woodlands surrounding the cottage.
In the woodlands, there is a Nissan hut which could be converted into accommodation subject to planning permission.
As well as this, there is a gated driveway leading to a double garage and a garden store.
The property is being sold by Savills for a price of £3,600,000.
Amy Hart, who is marketing the property on behalf of Savills, commented: “Boasting an impressive 14 acres of grounds and woodland, and occupying a very special spot overlooking Mill Bay beach, the sale of Millbay Cottage represents an exciting opportunity within a hugely sought-after part of the South Hams.”