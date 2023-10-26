With temperatures dropping across the UK, more and more Brits are facing the temptation to turn on the heating.
Despite the new energy price cap leaving some bills to cost less than last year, there are still ways you can reduce the costs and keep expenditure to a minimum.
Experts at Howden Insurance have revealed their top tips on saving energy at home to lower household bills, while still keeping your home warm during the colder months.
Water Efficiency
According to Howden, 25 per cent of your home's energy consumption is used by heating water, but it is possible to save money while you are in the shower.
By reducing the amount of time you spend in the shower by a few minutes, you can save up to £150 each year on your bill.
Another way to ensure your hot water is being used efficiently is by adding a water-efficient showerhead into your bathroom, most of which cost between £10-£20.
The showerheads restrict the amount of water coming through the head, and when fitted properly, make sure you have no leaking areas, which could be costing you money.
Correct insulation
If you notice that your home is losing a lot of its heat quickly and it's hard to keep warm, you can try some insulation hacks to try to combat the escaping heat.
Remember to identify the areas that are causing the escaping heat first before trying these steps:
• Move your furniture to maximise heat – It is important to let the heat circulate in a room properly, so have a play around with your furniture placement and make sure you aren’t blocking off the heat at the source.
• Invest in a smart thermostat – Smart thermostats are cost effective and and offer an easy way to set timers for when you are on your way home.
• Upgrade your curtains or blinds – Thick curtains allow the heat to stay in the room and not easily escape.
If you are looking for a more substantial and long-term way of insulating your home better, you can invest in both loft and roof insulation as well as floor insulation.
Turn off radiators in rooms you aren’t occupying
This could draw you in a "massive" yearly saving by whittling down the temperature valves on your radiators when you aren’t in the room.
If turning the radiator completely off is not something you want to consider, reducing the temperature by half can still make sure to keep the room at around 15-20 degrees celsius.
Unplug devices once they are charged
British Gas estimated that around 23 per cent of a home's electrical use could be eaten up by having devices still plugged in and charging once fully charged or by keeping devices on standby - this equates to approximately £200 per year.