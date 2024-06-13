It may mean getting up slightly earlier throughout the warm summer months, but it can prove extremely beneficial to take advantage of the cooler mornings and evenings by opening windows and doors to allow fresh air to circulate. If you open the windows on opposite sides of your property, then you can create something that is known as cross-ventilation to create a breeze that cools your home naturally. It’s important that you remember to close your windows and blinds during the hottest parts of the day, though, to keep the cool air in and the heat out.