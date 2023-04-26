A Devon estate agent has announced that it is launching the first dedicated equestrian property department in the area.
Luscombe Maye, which was established in 1873, is now establishing its equestrian property department, joining its farms, land, rural planning and homes departments.
The company said that the equestrian department will offer a “specialist approach” for those looking to buy or sell an equestrian property.
The equestrian team, led by Sara Phillis, has “extensive” equestrian knowledge and will guide clients through each step of the process.
Properties managed by the department will include those with stables, paddocks and large plots of land.
Luscombe Maye commented: “Established in 1873, Luscombe Maye has been providing professional property services for 150 years.
“During this time the company has evolved and adapted to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients and we now offer a wide range of services from estate agency sales and lettings, farms, land and rural planning.
“We know that whether you are looking to buy or sell an equestrian property, that you will require a specialist approach from someone who really understands.
“That is why we are proud to announce our new Equestrian Property Department.
“We have a dedicated and knowledgeable equestrian team on hand to guide you through every step of the way.
“Our extensive equestrian knowledge, combined with our long-established brand enables us to offer the very highest levels of service to all of our clients.”