This house is less than 50 metres from the beach - and is on the market for the first time in 60 years. 

Lambury Cottage, in Salcombe, sits in the centre of an acre-wide plot, and is just 35 metres from Mill Bay Beach and the Salcombe Estuary. 

The front room, with French doors. (Savills )

The accommodation is arranged over two floors and benefits from “spectacular” views from every room. 

On the ground floor, there is a kitchen, a separate dining room and a sitting room with a wood-burning stove and sliding door to the terrace. 

The bedrooms all have beach views. (Savills )

Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom and a utility/boot room with a pantry. 

A wide staircase leads upstairs to a galleried landing, which provides access to the principal bedroom, including an en-suite bathroom and full width windows with views over the beach, the estuary, the garden and nearby woodlands. 

The terrace overlooking the beach. (Savills )

Also on the first floor are three further double bedrooms with beach views, and a family bathroom. 

Outside, the cottage is approached via a gated driveway, with a terrace to the front and a double garage. 

There is a landscaped woodland garden. (Savills )

To the rear, there are landscaped woodland gardens which are a “haven” for birds and other wildlife, as well as two greenhouses. 

The property is being sold by estate agents Savills for a price of £4,000,000. 

The cottage is 35 metres from the beach. (Savills )

Amy Hart is marketing the property for Savills and commented: "Lambury Cottage occupies the most stunning location with a sandy beach only 35 metres away. 

“Having spent many a sunny day on Mill Bay beach, you just cannot beat this spot."