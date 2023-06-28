This house is less than 50 metres from the beach - and is on the market for the first time in 60 years.
Lambury Cottage, in Salcombe, sits in the centre of an acre-wide plot, and is just 35 metres from Mill Bay Beach and the Salcombe Estuary.
The accommodation is arranged over two floors and benefits from “spectacular” views from every room.
On the ground floor, there is a kitchen, a separate dining room and a sitting room with a wood-burning stove and sliding door to the terrace.
Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom and a utility/boot room with a pantry.
A wide staircase leads upstairs to a galleried landing, which provides access to the principal bedroom, including an en-suite bathroom and full width windows with views over the beach, the estuary, the garden and nearby woodlands.
Also on the first floor are three further double bedrooms with beach views, and a family bathroom.
Outside, the cottage is approached via a gated driveway, with a terrace to the front and a double garage.
To the rear, there are landscaped woodland gardens which are a “haven” for birds and other wildlife, as well as two greenhouses.
The property is being sold by estate agents Savills for a price of £4,000,000.
Amy Hart is marketing the property for Savills and commented: "Lambury Cottage occupies the most stunning location with a sandy beach only 35 metres away.
“Having spent many a sunny day on Mill Bay beach, you just cannot beat this spot."