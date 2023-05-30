Look inside this “captivating” period farmhouse for sale which has preserved the late 1700s.
Holwell Farm, in South Huish near Salcombe, is a Grade II listed farmhouse which has never been modernised and therefore retains a number of period features.
The property dates back to the late 18th century, and particular features include the original studded plank front door, a wooden staircase and original wall panelling.
On the ground floor, there is a kitchen/breakfast room with an adjoining utility room and direct access to the gardens, a drawing room, a snug, a second kitchen/reception room with valley views, a living room and a downstairs bedroom.
Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms, and a family shower room, while to the rear of the property there is a self-contained one bedroom annexe.
Outside, there are terraced areas for sitting and enjoying the outlook across the valley and the rolling fields, including a covered entertaining area and a pond.
The gardens are mainly laid to lawn and run down to a babbling brook, with the grounds overall spanning more than three acres.
Adjacent to the house is a large L-shaped stone outbuilding, currently used as garaging/workshop/boat storage, which subject to planning permission could be suitable for a number of alternate uses, and a single garage is approached off the parking area.
The property is being sold by estate agent Luscombe Maye for a price of £1,500,000.
The agent commented: “The farmhouse, which is Listed Grade II, is particularly unspoilt because it has never undergone a major rebuild or refronting and therefore also retains wonderful quality, period internal fittings.
“These features include the original studded plank front door in an ovolo-moulded wooden door frame and a beautiful open-well 18th Century wooden staircase with open string, turned balusters, square panelled newels, a ramped handrail and dado panelling.
“In addition there are a number of examples of original wall panelling and moulded plaster cornicing.”