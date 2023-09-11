This “unique” 18th century cottage sits on the banks of the River Avon and has its own foreshore.
Waterfoot, in Aveton Gifford, dates back to the 1700s and sits in grounds of approximately 3.7 acres fronting the river.
Entering the property, a hall leads through to an open plan kitchen and dining room, which has a log burner and dual aspect windows with river and countryside views.
The living room features an open fireplace with a slate hearth and a door to the garden, while also on the ground floor is a double bedroom with slate flooring and river views, plus a shower room.
Upstairs, there are three further double bedrooms, the master of which has views down the river.
A Jack-and-Jill bathroom serves this floor, while completing the accommodation is a day room with woodland views, which could be used as a reception room, an office or a playroom.
Outside, the gardens include a woodland area, a vegetable plot, a fruit cage, an orchard, a pond and flower borders.
There are also spaces to sit and watch the river wildlife, as well as a private foreshore area with its own jetty, and a section of land where canoes can be stored, with four large wooden sheds.
The property is being sold by Luscombe Maye for £900,000.
The agent described the property as “ an exciting opportunity to acquire a unique 18th century four bedroom house located on the edge of the River Avon with its own bit of foreshore, substantial garden, woodland and plot extending to approximately 3.7 acres.”