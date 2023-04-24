This “charming” farmhouse for sale has storybook gardens, a secret door and original features dating back 250 years.
Old Farm, in Shearlangstone near Modbury, was built in 1750 and sits in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The detached farmhouse retains plenty of period features, including original beams, stone walls, vaulted ceilings and an arched oak door.
On the ground floor, the entrance hall leads to a country style kitchen and breakfast room with an electric AGA, Italian marble surfaces and oak flooring, as well as views out over the gardens.
The dining room has original beams from top to bottom, and includes a ‘secret door’, which leads to the utility room and cloakroom.
An oak stable door offers access to the garden room, which has south-facing views over the countryside, and completing this level is a drawing room with a study area, featuring a wood-burning stove and wood panelling.
An arched oak door with an original leaded light window leads to the first floor, which includes the master bedroom with its vaulted ceiling, window seat, garden door and en-suite bathroom, and three further bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a garage and “ample” parking, as well as established gardens which surround the property.
The grounds include lawned gardens, a summer house, vegetable beds, a greenhouse and terraces.
The property is being sold by estate agent Luscombe Maye for a price of £775,000.
The agent commented: “This farmhouse, dating back to around 1750 is beautifully presented throughout and retains a wealth of original features.
“Located in a quiet rural location and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the property is surrounded by delightful gardens with glorious views of the surrounding countryside.