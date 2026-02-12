There were a few possibilities of what could be wrong with Barney here, the most likely being that he’d traumatised the joint somehow while playing in his field. But, Barney’s temperature was also slightly increased above normal and I wasn’t entirely convinced by the trauma theory. One thing it is important not to miss is infection in the joint (joint sepsis): this is something we see fairly regularly in equine vet work, but is usually associated with a wound/laceration to suggest to us that something might have pierced through the skin and into the joint. I decided to clip all the hair off Barney’s fetlock to check there wasn’t a tiny thorn blood-spot or similar to find, which would tell me it was possible something had gone through into the joint. I found nothing.