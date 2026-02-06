We parked in a clearing just inside the forest edge, where a footpath set off to our right. At the centre of the clearing was a 20 metre black metal pole on top of which was mounted a large nesting box. “An owl box?” Elaine enquired. “No,” was the reply, “it’s for scarlet macaws”. The words hardly out of his mouth, a macaw duly arrived and disappeared inside, shortly followed by its mate. After a while they reappeared, side by side, to survey their surroundings. Not many years ago the scarlet macaw had almost disappeared from Costa Rica, a result of habitat destruction and their capture for the pet trade, now strictly forbidden. As a result of enlightened ecological management and species protection, their reappearance has been clear to us over the twenty-five years that we have been travelling to Costa Rica. Their large size, brilliant colour and raucous calls make them hard to miss. And why, you may ask, are the nest boxes so high and on such tall, thin poles? They are to keep eggs and young safe from the white-faced capuchin monkeys who will predate them given the least opportunity. Nothing seems to be safe from these monkeys unless perched on a very tall, slippery pole.