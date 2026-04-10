After applying local anaesthetic to the surface of the eye to make sure he was comfortable, I gently passed a sterile cotton bud behind his third eyelid (humans only have 2 eyelids, but dogs have an extra small fold of tissue in the inner corner of the eye that ‘blinks’ crossways over their eyes). To all our great surprise on the tip of the cotton bud was a small, wriggling worm!! A second sweep revealed another! Both worms were gently removed and no others were found. To make sure no damage had been done to the eye I placed a stain which glows bright green if there are scratches or ulcers. Thankfully the worms hadn’t caused any deeper injuries.