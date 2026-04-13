The dream of owning a home should be within reach for families across South West Devon, yet for too many people it feels further away than ever. Over the past few months, I’ve spoken to young couples saving for their first home, families looking to move somewhere bigger, and older residents who would like to downsize but feel stuck. One issue comes up time and again: the cost of moving, and in particular, stamp duty.
Stamp duty is often described as just another tax, but in reality, it is a barrier. It adds thousands of pounds to the cost of buying a home at the very moment people can least afford it. That is why the Conservative Party has set out plans to abolish stamp duty on the family home, a change that I believe would make a difference to people here in South West Devon.
Some argue that scrapping stamp duty won’t help first-time buyers, but that misses the bigger picture. The challenge we face is not just about helping one group onto the ladder - it is about getting the whole market moving again. When older homeowners are able to downsize more easily, it frees up family homes. When families can move without facing large upfront taxes, it opens up opportunities further down the chain. That is how we create movement in the market, and ultimately, more chances for first-time buyers to step onto the ladder.
In South West Devon, the average home is valued at around £292,000, meaning buyers typically face a stamp duty bill of around £4,600 before they have even picked up the keys. In places like Ivybridge or Newton and Noss, many family homes sit comfortably above £300,000, bringing stamp duty costs of £3,000 to £4,000, while in areas such as Wembury, that figure can easily rise to £7,000 or more. For families already stretching every penny to secure a deposit, that upfront cost is significant and often comes at the worst possible moment.
I have spoken to older residents who would like to move to a smaller property but feel that the cost of doing so is simply not worth it. Others want to move closer to family or into homes that better suit their needs, but are put off by the upfront tax. If even a fraction of those households were able to move, it would free up homes across the market and allow more families to find a property that works for them.
There is also a wider impact. Every time a home is bought or sold, it supports local businesses - from removal and trade firms to local shops and services. Getting the housing market moving again would not just help buyers and sellers, but our local economy as well.
We know that housing remains one of the biggest challenges facing our country, and there is no single solution. But removing stamp duty on the family home is a practical step that would ease pressure and help get the market moving again. The Conservative Party has set out a clear, fully costed plan to do exactly that; cutting this tax makes it easier for people to move, downsize and take that first step onto the housing ladder. In South West Devon, that would mean real, tangible savings for families and a housing market that works for everyone.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.