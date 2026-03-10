Different cats need different insulin doses. To determine the correct dose, we used a combination of clinical signs such as appetite, drinking, weight and demeanour along with measurement of blood sugars. Rather than having samples taken all day, Clyde was fitted with a human ‘FreeStyle Libre’ glucose sensor. This device monitors his sugar levels continuously for up to two weeks and reports them via bluetooth to an app on his owner’s phone. The data uploads to the cloud so that we can log in and view his sugar levels from the practice (or anywhere in the world!) and make decisions about his treatment. Clyde is continuing to be a fantastic patient and doesn’t appear to notice the small white disc of the FreeStyle Libre on his side.