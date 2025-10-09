You might think that Goose had seen enough of the vets by this point, but there’s more! Three weeks later, Goose was joining in a family celebration. We were all in high spirits, but when the champagne cork flew from the bottle, it was the retriever who was the quickest one to the cork! Goose swallowed it in a swift gulp. My heart sank again as we jumped in the car and returned to Ivybridge. We were hopeful that we may be able to retrieve the cork with the endoscope (a narrow flexible tube with a camera and grabbing device), which with a lot of skill and some luck we can sometimes pull objects back out of the stomach and avoid the need for surgery. Despite best efforts, every time we got the cork to the stomach entrance and tried to pull it into the oesophagus, the cork popped out of the grabbers and floated away in the stomach juices. As Goose had an enterectomy to remove the marble so recently, we were worried that the cork would also get stuck at the site of the previous surgery. We decided the best option was to remove it surgically from Goose’s stomach before it got any further. Will and Viv were on duty that weekend and did a great job removing the cork from the stomach without any further drama. Goose recovered well, felt very sorry for himself (but got significantly less sympathy this time!) and struggled even more with the post op rest!