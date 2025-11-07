As I approach my second decade as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), one of the things that I am always delighted to see is how hard officers and staff work to do their best by their communities, and it is always reassuring to see the commitment that goes into keeping people in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly safe every single day.
Of course, sometimes things can go wrong and people can feel let down. When this happens, it’s important that good processes are in place so people can speak to the police about what has gone wrong and where appropriate, measures can be put in place to make things better.
One of my roles as PCC is to hold the Chief Constable to account for the service the police provide across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and, over the past year, I have publicly expressed my disappointment about how the police were dealing with complaints from the public, and I have already put in place measures to address these concerns.
As such, although disappointed, I am not surprised by the findings within the report published last week by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), following an inspection they made of the force in February this year, where they assessed the effectiveness of how the force manages standards of professional behaviour including how they deal with complaints. The inspection also looked at how the force tackles potential corruption, and how it vets police officers and staff. The inspectorate’s conclusions - that improvements are required in all three areas - correspond with my own.
The measures that I have already put in place include my authorisation of an extra £500,000 investment in how the police deal with complaints made by the public, and by putting in place stronger scrutiny and oversight processes. Of course, it’s not just about money, it’s about strong leadership too and through my additional investment, a new position of Head of Public Service was created earlier this year, to lead a better service to members of the public who have felt the need to complain to the police.
This enhanced scrutiny has included me taking a ‘deep-dive’ into the performance of the Professional Standards Department through my new Accountability Board, and the creation of a new Police Conduct Oversight Board, which provides me with oversight of police misconduct cases and public complaints.
These measures have already seen changes for the better. When HMICFRS made their inspection in February, there was a backlog of 1,600 complaints in the police’s system, with lengthy waits causing understandable further frustration for those seeking a resolution. Today, the number of people waiting has been reduced by 70 per cent, with complainants being acknowledged within two weeks and investigations being undertaken more quickly. I am grateful to all those who have helped make this happen and who continue to drive improvements.
My Police Conduct Oversight Board has also given me far better clarity in my oversight of how the police tackle corruption and deal with misconduct, and more recently I have been assured that the force now more quickly and robustly deals with such important matters.
It is important to reflect that HMICFRS also reported good areas of practice and, among these, it commended how the force proactively looks for corruption-related intelligence and has an established process for sharing some relevant adverse information between departments.
Going forward, I have every confidence that under the strong leadership of Chief Constable James Vaughan, much-needed improvements will continue to be made. Since his appointment in December 2024, the force has been recognised for making positive changes in many areas, most notably being removed from an enhanced level of monitoring known as ‘engage’, or, as many people say ‘special measures’, by HMICFRS in July.
Mr Vaughan has agreed to extend his contract to January 2027 which is welcome news because I have complete confidence that he will continue building on recent improvements and implement what needs to be done to satisfy the recent concerns raised by HMICFRS. The inspectorate will continue to monitor the force’s progress and I will also personally ensure this via weekly updates with Mr Vaughan, as well as through my scrutiny boards.
In summary, although I share His Majesty’s Inspector’s disappointment at what the inspectorate found in February, I am, at this time, assured by what the police are doing to improve matters. Should you ever find yourself dissatisfied by the service that you have received from the police, I am confident that you will receive a better service than what was described in last week’s report.
That said, as your PCC, I will always provide a voice for the people I serve by continuing to hold the police to account, and by continuing to demand improvements whenever and wherever required.
