I walked for a bit on the higher part of the sea wall and looked out to sea, which was a lot calmer than it would have been a few days before when the raging easterly winds would have whipped it up. Walking to the end, I rounded the lighthouse and returned to the lower walkway settling on the inside of the wall, looking over the outer harbour. I watched the birds on the water and the cormorants and shags were joined by numerous great northern divers all enjoying feeding in the calm waters of the harbour. I then had the pleasure of the company of a razorbill which seemed to appear out of nowhere right in front of me.