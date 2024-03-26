This week I held a Parliamentary debate to celebrate 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Calling it a debate rather misses the fact that MPs from all sides came to celebrate the remarkable work of this extraordinary institution and to recognise the work of those volunteers who have selflessly given a great deal of time and energy to help save others. It is a source of enormous pride that the UK’s waters are protected by this remarkable charity that is completely independent of government and relies on the generous support of donors.