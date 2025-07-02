He’s right, so what lessons can be applied to the UK? Christina Bu of the Norwegian EV Association attributes Norway’s progress to consistent policies followed through by multiple governments, creating a slow and steady transition path over the last 10-15 years. The target of making all new cars zero emissions by 2025 was supported by all Norwegian parties and in Norway’s proportional, multi-party system which often produces coalition and minority governments, emissions haven’t become politicised, as they have in other countries.