Mike Hitch kicked off the beginning of his year far from home in Costa Rica. After visiting Curu Wildlife Refuge, he spent a day with his guide, Ernesto, exploring Montezuma. The first highlight came quickly: a pygmy owl, small and alert, drawing alarm calls from other birds nearby. Later, by a small lake, a mallard paddled while a ringed kingfisher perched on a branch, and an anhinga preened on a stump. Mike also recorded a collared aracari feeding on papaya and pale-billed woodpeckers by the roadside. The walk down to Montezuma Waterfalls brought encounters with a fruit bat, a blue-crowned motmot, and a long-tailed manakin performing its mating display. Even the waterfalls themselves, with pools and cascades, were part of his careful observations. Each sighting, each behaviour, was noted with attention, showing how much can be learned from time in the field.