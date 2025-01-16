low diversity of species. However, the naturally high input of nutrients from their water catchments (leaf litter, wildlife waste, etc.) support a very highly productive ecosystem so that the few species that are able to survive these challenging conditions, are able to thrive in truly astronomical population numbers and support a very much higher diversity of species beyond the estuary itself. Unfortunately, many of our estuaries suffer the consequence of yet more nutrients from our own households and gardens, farms and industry, that overload this natural balance and many estuaries are impoverished by the impacts of eutrophication; such as the green blankets of seaweeds that do stifle and suffocate the normal ecology of the mudflats of the Salcombe-Kingsbridge Estuary in particular.