Another less pleasant trial we are having to make is the managed control of Pacific oysters that have unusually found a way to thrive over what should be health dwarf seagrass meadows. Although now more accepted as a feral species across southern England, here they are attracting their own kind and giving a surface for perennial seaweeds to grow and further radically changing the mudflat seagrass community that should be there. The trial has been to push the oysters deep down into the mud to control them and as part of the formal agreements, is ongoing as I monitor the site to ensure that the buried oysters do not return to the surface. Crazy as it all sounds, this is the least damaging method we presently have on this soft sediment seagrass habitat, wearing special over-boots to spread our load and using long poles to reach the oysters and minimise our damaging footprints. So far so good, but at some point in the longer term future we will have to find another way before the deep mud fills up with oyster shells, along with a long history of our other ills and pollutants.