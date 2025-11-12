The most beautiful moth in the catch was a Merveille du Jour, and it really is a ‘merveille’ – marvellous – insect. The adult moth feeds on the pollen of the autumn ivy flowers. It lays its eggs in the cracks and crevices of the twigs and bark of oak trees. The delicate but striking patterns of pastel green, black and white provide good camouflage against the lichens that grow on the oak. Like the Frosted Orange eggs, the Merveille du Jour eggs remain dormant through the winter. In the spring, the caterpillars emerge and start feeding on the opening buds and tassels of the flower. As they grow larger, they feed on the green oak leaves and restrict their feeding times to the darkness of night. During the day, they hide in crevices of the rough oak bark, safe from the birds looking for fat caterpillars to feed to their hungry chicks. When fully-grown, the caterpillars crawl down the oak trunk to the ground, bury themselves in the leaf litter and spin a cocoon in which they pupate until autumn whispers, “Wake up!”