Returning to the public part of the estate we set off on a nature ramble. The parkland is predominantly made up of swathes of tall grasses with meandering paths cut within and mature trees dotted around. Strolling along these paths we passed a horse chestnut tree that had been struck by lightning. Its trunk had been split and yet it was still going strong, proving just how incredible trees can be. Whilst marvelling at the tree we spotted a nearby cow pat that was home to a devils coach horse beetle which we watched as it skuttled between holes in the pat. Areas of bramble scrub at the edge of the park were attracting numerous peacock and red admiral butterflies and we watched as they danced around each other, joined momentarily by a holly blue.