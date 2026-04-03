In contrast, today, March 30, around 130 new starters are being welcomed at Middlemoor to begin their training. These are made up of three cohorts – student police officers, PCSOs and around 20 transferees from other police forces – who will be welcomed by the Chief Constable. Student officers make up the main bulk of the numbers who will be in initial training for 24 weeks before being allocated to stations for 12 weeks to be mentored by experienced police officers.