THE unacceptable national statistic that one in five women will be stalked in their lifetime clearly shows how violence against women and girls has become an epidemic.
One of my top priorities remains tackling serious violence by committing to making women and girls feel safer in our towns and cities, and in their own homes.
The urgent need to do so has been highlighted locally by the devastating murder of Plymouth stalking victim Claire Chick in January of this year.
Last week, the 48-year-old’s killer – her ex-partner – was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court to life in prison to serve a minimum of 27 years after pleading guilty to murder and the possession of a bladed article. He was also handed an 18-month sentence for possession of a knife, to run concurrently.
The sentencing coincided with National Stalking Awareness Week, taking place from April 22 to 25.
Recent data from Devon and Cornwall Police reveals 14,457 incidents of stalking and harassment offences were recorded in the 12-month period to February 2025. It is an increase of 14.4 per cent compared with the previous 12 months.
Claire’s tragic death was within that timeframe and reconfirms the need to better safeguard stalking victims and the importance of timely intervention and support.
Devon and Cornwall’s Chief Constable has assured me that the force is committed to reducing harm to victims of stalking and has been carrying out a review of its outstanding stalking cases.
While the safeguarding of victims is clearly important, it is even more vital to focus on those who have committed violence or are at risk of doing so.
Violence and abuse is never the fault of anyone but the perpetrator of these cowardly crimes, and the Chief Constable and I will be united in reducing stalking and harassment through prevention, education, enforcement, and support for victims.
I know from personal experience the devastating impact it has on people’s lives, having previously been the victim of stalking and assault.
After initially being reluctant to report it, I found the confidence to inform the police. The sentence he received confirmed I had made the right choice.
It is vital that people feel they are supported by a police force and criminal justice system they can trust and have confidence in to feel safe.
This can only be achieved through improving the reporting, investigation and prosecution of incidents, as well as introducing radical ideas to prevent them from happening. We need new, robust prevention strategies, including education on healthy relationships, tackling hate, and early intervention with perpetrators.
I will continue to work with the Chief Constable, local authorities, victim services and national government to ensure we bring perpetrators to justice.
If you are concerned about the behaviour of someone you know or have a new partner, there are systems in place to help, including Sarah’s Law and Claire’s Law.
Free support is also available from my Victim Care website, www.victimcare-dc.org, regardless of whether you have reported it to the police or not.
Alison Hernandez
Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly